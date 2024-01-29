Booker T Weighs In On R-Truth's Return To WWE

WWE veteran R-Truth returned to the company at Survivor Series following an injury that led to an infection which left a hole in his knee. Thankfully, the star has made a full recovery and is entertaining "WWE Raw" fans with his antics with The Judgment Day.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his friend's comeback, highlighting Truth as the top merchandise seller in the past week and expressing his lack of surprise.

"R-Truth has had a job for 20-plus years, easy, and he's always been in a position where he's been on the show. Everybody's not going to be the world champion. It's just not everybody's role but R-Truth is a guy that knows the name of this game. He's smart," Booker T said. "And that's the reason why he's still around. You can be good at what you do and people like you and you'll stick around forever. Truth, is good at what he does, people like him, and that's why he's still doing what he's doing right now at the highest level."

Booker T said that Truth sent him a photo right after being injured doing a dive on "WWE NXT." He said he sent the injured star a text while Truth was in the hospital, asking "what the hell he was thinking."

"I go ... 'I know you got that 'NXT' adrenaline buzz the way you want to jump off of something but leave that to the other guys.'" Booker T said. "He goes, 'Man, I don't know what I was thinking.' I'm just glad to see him back because you never really know in those kinds of situations. It's touch and go, especially with those kinds of infections. I'm just glad to see him come through."