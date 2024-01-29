Tenille Dashwood, FKA Emma, Recalls First WWE WrestleMania Match

Tenille Dashwood, known as Emma and Emmalina in WWE, had a WrestleMania debut that she will never forget. In an interview with "The Captain's Corner," Dashwood explained how her first Divas Battle Royal saw her and the rest of the women essentially thrown into the deep end.

"The first one was quite funny because it was the WrestleMania where The Undertaker, his undefeated streak was up, so the match immediately after that was The Divas Battle Royal," Dashwood said, referring to WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans, where Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker in a shocking upset.

"It was like the most impossible spot you could have on a show," Dashwood lamented. Despite her misgivings, the former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion said that the tough slot was just something that came with the job. "It was just horrible timing but someone had to do it and we did it," said the former WWE star.

Dashwood says she took solace in knowing that her family in Australia were excitedly watching the Battle Royal to see her WrestleMania debut.

The former WWE Superstar appears to be putting professional wrestling in the rearview mirror. While nothing is confirmed, Dashwood put out a social media post last month that suggested she was stepping away from the world of professional wrestling to pursue other interests. After her tenure in WWE, she primarily wrestled for Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling), as well as various independent dates. She briefly returned to WWE in 2023 but has not wrestled since July after being released by WWE last year.