Bayley Explains Why She Feels Extra Responsibility In WWE

2024 is all about cementing a legacy for Bayley, which is something she will be attempting to start with the Royal Rumble this weekend that she has promised to win, but for the Four Horsewomen member, she is feeling a lot of additional responsibility.

"I've done a lot up until this point. With Damage CTRL, I feel like I'm on a different level than everybody else, even the women that I came up with, because it comes with a different responsibility," she told Uproxx. "Bringing up Dakota, bringing up girls and vouching for them, it's a different type of responsibility than just having to worry about yourself." The idea of Damage CTRL was something that Bayley herself created, with the original trio debuting at SummerSlam 2022, and she admitted it was very special to have been able to do that on such a big event. Since then, the faction has added Asuka and Kairi Sane to the ranks to make it even more successful, which is something Bayley is proud of.

"The fact that I've been able to do that successfully and add to it that IYO is the champion right now just puts me on a different level," she said. "I think this year is going to solidify who I am and what I've brought to the industry and to the company." Bayley admitted she understands if winning the Rumble isn't in the cards for her, largely because she understands her purpose in wrestling is to help the future of the women's division. "Whether it's women in "NXT" right now or whether it's someone backstage like an Indi Hartwell or Candice LeRae that isn't getting that TV time, that can be main event superstars, I think that is one of my main purposes here."