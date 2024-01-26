WWE Reportedly Makes Change To Royal Rumble Store Following Vince McMahon Allegations

On Thursday, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a harrowing 67-page lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, citing allegations of sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, and several other abuses. In the wake of this news, WWE has now reportedly made some changes to the Royal Rumble Stadium Store that is set up at the location of Saturday's 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to PWInsider, yesterday's Royal Rumble store collection featured a red Vince McMahon shirt highlighting his win in the 1999 Royal Rumble match. As of this morning, when the shop opened, fans noticed that this particular shirt was gone, which suggests that it had been removed from display and is now unavailable for purchase in-person. As of now, McMahon's 1999 Rumble victory shirt is still up for sale on the online WWE Shop.

The Royal Rumble store isn't the only facet facing implications this weekend. Within the lawsuit, McMahon was also accused of using Grant as a pawn to secure a new deal for "a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion." Reports later identified this individual as former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Following this claim, Fightful Select noted that plans for Lesnar's WWE return, which may have taken place at the Royal Rumble event, could now be changed.

A spokesperson for McMahon, who is still listed as the Executive Chairman of the Board, has reached out to Wrestling Inc., indicating that McMahon denies the allegations against him. "This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself," the statement read.