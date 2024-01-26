Booker T Speculates On Former AEW Champ Potentially Appearing At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The WWE Royal Rumble matches have been known for featuring some of the biggest surprise returns and debuts in the history of wrestling, and many are already anticipating who this year's surprise entrants will be. On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T speculated about how major it would be if one of AEW's biggest names made his debut during this year's Rumble.

According to Booker, many didn't believe that CM Punk would have returned during last year's Survivor Series and as such, no one really knows what WWE's next move will be. Due to this, he thinks that MJF would be a huge surprise. "I tell you right now if MJF was to show up in WWE at the Royal Rumble that would be awesome. That would be huge."

Continuing, Booker explained that the Rumble often has "totally skewed" odds, and as such there's always a chance that anything could happen. "There is a possibility something like that could happen, we'll see." However, the veteran cautioned that he's simply speculating as a fan and that nothing he's said is insider information. "I'm just throwing something out there, I'm hopeful, I'm a fan!" Interestingly, MJF was recently removed from AEW's roster page, making some believe he might have quietly made his exit. However, according to reports, Friedman is signed to a lengthy deal, and his removal — much like with Wardlow in the past — is simply all part of an angle.

