Booker T Confirms WWE NXT Star Will Compete At Upcoming ROW Show

Former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez returned to her roots recently by appearing for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. On "The Hall of Fame," the five-time WCW Champion revealed that another current "NXT" star will soon return to the organization.

"We might as well break that news right now," Booker said. "But yeah, one of Reality of Wrestling's originals, one of Reality of Wrestling's own, who did so much at Reality of Wrestling. Someone who I had the pleasure of working with and letting him sit under the learning tree to get that expert tutelage, that knowledge that you just can't get anywhere [and] that you can pretty much only get at Reality of Wrestling. And now, I'm getting ready to go into Blitz on February the 10th at the all-new Walker Texas Lawyer Arena ... But this man, who represents Chase U, he is 'The MVP' Duke Hudson."

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Hudson began training at Reality of Wrestling after moving from Australia to the United States. He eventually inked a developmental deal with WWE in February 2019. The former "NXT" Tag Team Champion's most recent appearance outside of WWE came for EVOLVE in March 2020. That night, Hudson, who was performing as Brendan Vink, defeated Leon Ruff in singles action. Currently on "NXT," Hudson's team, Chase U, appears to be splitting up. The group had items taken away on this week's show as a result of Andre Chase's financial issues. During the clip, it was mentioned that Chase U will say their goodbyes next week.

