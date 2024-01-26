Booker T Predicts Big Things For Recent WWE Signing At Royal Rumble 2024

With WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble just one day away, the wrestling world continues to give their predictions for the event's main attractions – the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. On the women's side, only six competitors have been confirmed, meaning that the field is open for surprises, returns, and a big potential debut. During a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the possibility of seeing recent WWE signee Jade Cargill competing in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

With Cargill having yet to make her in-ring debut for WWE, Booker believes an entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble may be the perfect pathway for WWE to officially integrate her into the women's division. "It's time for Jade, it's time," Booker said. "This is like the biggest moment we could have for Jade Cargill. I don't know if that's going to happen or anything like that, but it would definitely be a moment people will remember for a very, very, very, long time. I can see that name being definitely high up on the bill ... You almost forget about Jade Cargill. That's what's been cool about it — they haven't been overexposing her or anything like that, but you know when that moment happens, it's going to be huge. It's gonna be a moment. [There's] gonna be some pageantry behind it, so man, this could be it."

When asked about the potential return of Sasha Banks (also known as Mercedes Mone), Booker expressed his desire to see Banks and Cargill emerge as the last two women standing in the Women's Royal Rumble. While it's unclear if either woman will appear on-screen at the Royal Rumble, recent reports also indicate that Cargill is expected to be on-site for the upcoming premium live event, which will emanate from St. Petersburg, Florida. Betting odds (via BetOnline) also show that Cargill and Banks are two of the frontrunners to win the match, with Cargill currently sitting with the third highest odds and Banks positioned in seventh.

