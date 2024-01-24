Backstage Update On Jade Cargill, Two More Absent WWE Stars Ahead Of Royal Rumble PLE

Even though only days remain until the WWE Royal Rumble PLE, the marquee matches for the event, the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, have pretty scarce participation. This is especially the case for the Women's Rumble, which currently has only six participants announced for the match, leaving 24 spots open. Fortunately, it appears at least two of those slots could be filled by a returning wrestler and one highly anticipated debut.

PWInsider Elite reports that one of those names should be Sonya Deville, who has been at the Performance Center recently and is expected to be part of the match. Deville, who has served as both a wrestler and authority figure during her WWE run, hasn't been seen since August when she tore her ACL shortly after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green.

Another name expected his former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who signed with WWE several months ago, but has yet to wrestle an official match for the promotion. Though she isn't confirmed for the match, Cargill is expected to be in Tampa Bay for the PPV. The former AEW star is said to have been a regular at WWE's Performance Center, training for her eventual debut.

One name unlikely to appear is Alexa Bliss, the former five-time WWE Women's Champion who missed most of 2023 on maternity leave, giving birth to her first child in November. Though Bliss isn't expected for the match, it was noted she could be a last-second addition to the match, as she lives in Florida. A return in the Rumble match would be a full circle moment for Bliss, whose last match to date was challenging Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Title at last year's Royal Rumble PLE.