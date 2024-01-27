WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full & Final Card

The Road to WrestleMania officially begins this weekend with the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, taking place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Flordia, the former home of the WWE Thunderdome. The 37th annual Rumble event will be the latest in a long line of events that always have fans talking as people never know what might happen or who might show up. Only four matches have been announced for the event, but all of them have a lot of ramifications surrounding them.

Logan Paul has not defended his WWE United States Championship since he beat Rey Mysterio (with the help of Santos Escobar) at Crown Jewel in November. However, that is all set to change this Saturday when he defends his crown against Kevin Owens. Owens is former three-time US Champion, with all of his reigns coming in 2017, but it seems that he has his sights set on gold this weekend. Owens famously gave Paul a stunner at WrestleMania 37, one of Paul's first moments inside a WWE ring, but now the two men are brawling in the Performance Center and can't wait to get their hands on each other.

Roman Reigns will also wrestle in his first match since Crown Jewel as he faces one of his toughest tests to date. The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four Way Match against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Orton and Styles have only just returned to the title picture following spells on the shelf with injuries, while Knight has been making his case as a main event star on Smackdown. Reigns has won plenty of singles matches, and even a few Triple Threats, but he is yet to defend his crown against three opponents at the same time, making this one of the most unpredictable matches of Reigns' title run.

Whoever walks out of the Royal Rumble with the gold could be the man the Rumble winner chooses to face at WrestleMania. In the men's match, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre have all officially entered, as have Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, and Kofi Kingston. All 30 entrants won't be announced until the match itself, leaving room for those annual Rumble surprises. For the women, only Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax have thrown their hats into the ring, but with a roster loaded with talent and two champions worthy of defending their crowns against anyone, it's anybody's ball game.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Royal Rumble news, including live coverage of the event.