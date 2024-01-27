WWE's Bronson Reed On His Royal Rumble Chances, Strategy & WrestleMania Target

Australian star Bronson Reed is heading into his very first Royal Rumble event this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, coming to you live from St. Petersburg, Florida, and the big man told Wrestling Inc. he's "very excited" for it during WWE's media junket prior to the event.

"This is my first Royal Rumble event, so I want to make a big splash, and it's going to be exciting times," Reed said.

While generally known as a man of few words — at least when it comes to his character, Reed projected a far amount of confidence when asked about his chances at WWE's second-biggest event of the year. "I like my chances a lot." He also shared a bit of strategy he thinks will help him make it far in his first Rumble opportunity. "I feel like this year more than ever, there's probably going to be a lot of big guys in there. So I feel like it's not going to be like other years where everyone teams up on the big guys, throws them out. There's going to be too many of us. What I want to say right now, right here, is anyone over 300 pounds, let's make an alliance, toss everyone else out and have the final four be all the big guys."