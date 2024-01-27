WWE's Bronson Reed On His Royal Rumble Chances, Strategy & WrestleMania Target
Australian star Bronson Reed is heading into his very first Royal Rumble event this weekend at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, coming to you live from St. Petersburg, Florida, and the big man told Wrestling Inc. he's "very excited" for it during WWE's media junket prior to the event.
"This is my first Royal Rumble event, so I want to make a big splash, and it's going to be exciting times," Reed said.
While generally known as a man of few words — at least when it comes to his character, Reed projected a far amount of confidence when asked about his chances at WWE's second-biggest event of the year. "I like my chances a lot." He also shared a bit of strategy he thinks will help him make it far in his first Rumble opportunity. "I feel like this year more than ever, there's probably going to be a lot of big guys in there. So I feel like it's not going to be like other years where everyone teams up on the big guys, throws them out. There's going to be too many of us. What I want to say right now, right here, is anyone over 300 pounds, let's make an alliance, toss everyone else out and have the final four be all the big guys."
Who would Bronson Reed challenge at WrestleMania?
When asked how many men it might take to eliminate him, Reed said it might take seven: "Just throwing a number out there." And if he were to win, his choice of target for WWE WrestleMania 2024 might surprise some. "I said this, I think being from Raw, a lot of people would think Seth Rollins, but I think he's on the injury list at the moment. He's probably going to be ready for WrestleMania, but I'm not one to take the easy road. I'd go for the big guy. I'd go for the Tribal Chief. Yeah, Roman Reigns. Why not? I'm the one Samoan in WWE that's not a part of his Bloodline, so I'm the one to take the belt."
Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Royal Rumble news, including live coverage of the event, and let us know what you think of our Royal Rumble predictions.