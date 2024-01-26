WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The day has arrived. The time is now. The gateway to the Road to WrestleMania stands open before us. On Saturday, January 17, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, two championships will be on the line, while 30 men and 30 women will compete in possibly WWE's most famous match: the Royal Rumble.

As we always do before a PPV/PLE, the Wrestling Inc. staff have come together to determine who we think will win each match. These picks, however, carry more weight behind them than usual, and though there are (as of this writing) only four matches on the card, some of them carry more weight than others. After all, it's one thing to be right or wrong about whether or not Kevin Owens will dethrone Logan Paul for the United States Championship on Saturday — it's another thing to predict the results of the Rumble matches, which will determine the overall direction of WrestleMania 40, along with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, which will determine if Roman Reigns walks into WrestleMania 40 with his historic championship reign intact.

For this article, the WINC staff were polled on who they believed would win each match, and the results lie before you. We're even going to circle back around after the event and let you know how accurate we were, so keep an eye out for that. In the mean time, on to the picks!