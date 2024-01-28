Nia Jax On Her Chances In WWE Royal Rumble, Whom She's Looking Forward To Eliminating

Having competed in five Royal Rumble matches to date, Nia Jax heads into her sixth outing in the 30-woman bout with experience on her side. However, she's also never been able to actually win the Rumble, at least so far. If you ask her though, and Wrestling Inc. did just that during WWE's pre-Royal Rumble press junket, "The Irresistible Force" thinks she has great odds of winning this year's match, then heading off to potential glory at WrestleMania 40.

"Very good. I believe I'm going to be winning this Rumble," said Jax when asked to assess her chances. Jax went on to point out that it took 11 WWE stars to eliminate her from the 2023 Royal Rumble, and thinks it might well take 15 to toss her out this time. "I feel like I'm pretty unstoppable right now," Jax added. As for who Jax would most enjoy eliminating from the match herself, the answer is simple: "Shayna Baszler. She broke my arm ... I need to get some payback on her," Jax declared. "My arm still hurts a little bit when it's cold outside. Oh, it's personal because she broke it. She didn't have to break it."

Should Jax indeed end up outlasting 29 other women to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, she has her sights set on challenging WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. "Oh, we're challenging Mami. Yes. We're challenging Mami for the title. She needs to be knocked down a few pegs, and I feel as though I've squashed her when I first came back. So she had a little taste, and now I can really drive it home and take the title off of her."

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. all weekend for all your WWE Royal Rumble news, including live coverage of the event.