Paul Heyman Explains What Makes WWE's Royal Rumble Such An Exciting Event

Year after year, the WWE Royal Rumble serves as one of the company's most popular events. Someone who has been around to see a good many Royal Rumble matches is Paul Heyman. The "Wise Man" of The Bloodline recently appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," offering his take on the appeal of the annual event.

"[The WWE Royal Rumble] is the most unpredictable event of the year," Heyman said. "There [are] so many variables when you have potentially 30 people in the ring at the same time."

Heyman admitted that it's unlikely that all 30 performers would be in the ring at the same time, but things become increasingly chaotic the more people are in the ring. The backstage environment is similarly hectic at this time of year, and Heyman seemingly referenced a report from Sports Illustrated regarding Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania 40 spoilers that was later walked back. Getting back on point, Heyman pointed out one of the most exciting elements of the two Rumble matches.

"[It's] where an unknown can become a legend in one move," Heyman continued. "I would say the favorite to win is CM Punk, so what happens if some unknown — someone from NXT, someone that comes in from out of the blue, someone that comes in from another promotion, someone that hasn't been around in years — throws CM Punk over the top rope, or Cody Rhodes over the top rope?"

The surprise appearances and potential for an upset victory are undoubtedly two of the most appealing aspects of the Rumble. One example of what Heyman discussed took place during the 2024 Royal Rumble, with TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace making a surprise appearance in the women's match, lasting quite a while before she was eliminated by Bianca Belair.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.