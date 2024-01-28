Booker T Has A 'Game Plan' To Bring This Top Indie Star To WWE

As a color commentator for "WWE NXT," Booker T has his eye on the future. However, there seems to be one person in particular that he wants to bring into WWE: former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. During a recent edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker was asked about Fatu potentially joining WWE, to which Booker admitted that he is working on something.

"That's my gameplan," Booker said. "I'm working as hard as I possibly can."

Fatu back's criminal history has held him back at times. However, given his own experiences in the past, Booker wants to do everything he can to give Fatu a chance.

"This guy that's been out there working his a** off out there on the indie scene. Grinding, and the thing is, sometimes we make mistakes, but when we atone for those mistakes. That's when you know somebody just needs to give you a chance, and for me, someone gave me a chance, and look what it done for me. Someone needs to give Jacob Fatu a chance, and I'm going to be working in his corner as his advisor to get him all the way to the next level and over it if we possibly can."

Fatu is a member of The Anoa'i family, Sam Fatu's son, Rikishi's nephew, and the cousin of WWE stars Jimmy and Jey Uso. The 31-year-old has said that seeing The Usos perform on TV while he was in prison made him want to become a wrestler. He recently made his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is someone wrestling fans have had their eyes on in recent years.

