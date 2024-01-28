Booker T Explains Why WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance Made Him 'Feel 25 Again'

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T received one of the surprise entrant spots in the Men's Royal Rumble match. And while his tenure in the match was short-lived, the experience remains one of fond memories. While watching a playback of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match (via WWE's YouTube channel), Booker, a 30-plus year veteran of the squared circle, explained how this appearance took him back in time.

"I was doing the kickoff show and I had been waiting on my invitation for quite some time and it didn't come through until that day on my cell phone. So I had to get ready immediately to head straight to the ring," Booker said. "I wasn't warmed up or anything. I was a little cold, but I tell you, when I walked out the curtain, when I made that walk down the aisle, the fans definitely woke me up and made me feel like I was back in action again. I felt like I was 25 again."

Following his in-ring 2011-2012 run with WWE, Booker began dedicating himself to various non-wrestling roles, such as commentating, hosting, and training at his Reality of Wrestling school based in Houston, Texas. In 2023, though, WWE returned to Texas with the Royal Rumble event, paving the way for Booker to wrestle in a WWE ring once more.

During his brief outing, Booker laid out The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor before performing his signature Spinaroonie in the center of the ring. Upon standing up, Booker was then swiftly eliminated by "The Ring General" GUNTHER.

