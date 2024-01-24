WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reveals How Short Notice Can Be For Royal Rumble

One of the surprise appearances at last year's WWE Royal Rumble was none other than Booker T, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. Speaking on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," Booker joked that he was still waiting for his invitation for this year's match and offered some insight into how his appearance in the last Royal Rumble came about.

"Last year, I wasn't ready," Booker said. "I didn't get the email until I was sitting at the desk doing the kickoff show. ... I wasn't warmed up. ... I had the gear in the bag, but I had to go straight from the desk straight to the ring."

Speaking in character, Booker claimed that the late notice was what prevented him from emerging victorious in 2023. The Hall of Famer's appearance in last year's match consisted of him entering in the 21st position, getting in some offense against The Judgment Day, and performing a Spinaroonie before being ejected by GUNTHER. Booker has previously dismissed the idea that he was "jobbed out" in the Royal Rumble, and he again commented on his elimination on this week's show.

"Last year, when everyone saw that, they thought I went through the middle rope," Booker said, laughing. "That's how good I am. I made sure I stretched that top rope all the way to the bottom before I hit the floor. I rolled out of there like molasses, man. I wasn't about to get hurt. ... I made it look like a ballerina right there."

So far, Booker is not among the confirmed participants in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. While it's unlikely that he'll make a surprise appearance in back-to-back years, Booker was quick to point out that he'll be in town for the kickoff show and plans on packing his gear.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.