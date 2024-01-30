WWE Shayna Baszler Says She Felt 'Down' Following This Loss

After joining WWE in 2017, Shayna Baszler had a dominant run on the company's developmental brand, capturing the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship twice. Since getting called up to the main roster in 2020, Baszler has remained present but has yet to break out as a major star. Appearing on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," the former mixed martial artist explained that she once felt bad about losing momentum but came to realize things would be okay.

"There was a time period after I had that [WWE WrestleMania 36] match with Becky [Lynch]," Baszler said. "I lost and I was down about that. ... WrestleMania seems like the end of the [line], right? So I [was] like, 'Now what? I missed it.'"

However, some reassuring words from her coach, fellow MMA fighter-turned-wrestler Josh Barnett, helped Baszler contextualize her situation. The former UFC fighter realized that, despite taking the loss to Lynch on such a grand stage, she could believably be brought to the forefront at any time.

"[I have] the type of style where people go, 'Oh! Shayna's back!'" Baszler continued. "And it's a threat. With what I bring to the table, it's not a common thing, especially as far as the women's division."

Baszler's loss to Lynch took place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when WrestleMania was taped in advance at the WWE Performance Center with no crowd. In the nearly four years since then, Baszler has become a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion — twice alongside Nia Jax and once with Ronda Rousey. As of now, the WWE star has formed a new partnership, joining forces with recent main roster addition Zoey Stark. Baszler appeared in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, entering at number 23 and getting eliminated after a few minutes by Jax.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.