Why Kofi Kingston Is Happy To See CM Punk Back In WWE

CM Punk returned to WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years at last November's Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. On "Busted Open Radio," Punk's former tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, discussed "The Second City Saint's" WWE comeback.

"So time is always weird when you're on the roster," Kingston said. "It flows differently because everything feels like it was just yesterday, but at the same time, feels like it happened decades ago. So it does feel like a long time. But I told him actually this week — so every time he comes around the corner, I legit light up, 'Hey! Hey!' ... I'm happy to see him back there because nobody ever thought that he would be back. There was such animosity between him and the company and all the stuff that he had gone through, you just never thought that you would see him here, let alone in a ring. So I am ecstatic."

In a recent interview, Kingston described Punk as a "brother" to him. Notably, the pair captured the World Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes (who won the men's Royal Rumble for the second consecutive year on Saturday night by lastly eliminating Punk) and Ted DiBiase Jr. in 2008. The New Day member previously mentioned that he learned a lot from Punk during their run as the tag team champions. Meanwhile, Kingston and Punk were apparently each other's "road wives" before the former AEW star walked away from WWE in 2014.

