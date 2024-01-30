Shayna Baszler Gets Candid About Fellow WWE Raw Star Ivy Nile — Exclusive

Ivy Nile has been catching the eye of the WWE Universe as of late, with the "WWE Raw" star being the latest example of someone breaking into professional wrestling from the world of MMA — similar to Shayna Baszler. However, that doesn't mean that they know each other, and while Baszler admitted to not seeing "The Pitbull" as a friend, they have shared the ring during a few WWE live events, giving Baszler first-hand experience as to what she can offer moving forward.

"I don't really talk to her," Baszler admitted to Wrestling Inc. during the pre-Royal Rumble press junket. "We'll see what she's up to in a bit. She's been impressive as far as her match with Rhea [Ripley]. I've seen some house show matches with her, so there's that, she's adjusting well. But we'll see what she's got."

Nile has impressed inside the ring during the opportunities she's been given so far, which continued during the women's Royal Rumble match this year. The former "WWE NXT" star mixed it up with TNA's Jordynne Grace in a memorable part of the match, but if she finds herself in the ring with the "Queen Of Spades," Baszler isn't worried.

"No, no, no. I got way more tools in my tool chest than she does, for sure," Baszler said when asked how Nile would fair against her.

Baszler also competed in the Royal Rumble match, lasting about eight and a half minutes before being eliminated by Nia Jax. Nile, it should be noted, lasted 23 and a half minutes, almost three times as long (she was also eliminated by Jax). It was only their second time in the same ring in a televised match, with the first time being a No. 1 Contendership battle royal on "Raw" back in November.

