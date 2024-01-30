GUNTHER, Judgment Day Each Survive Tough Title Challenges In WWE Raw Title Defenses

The Intercontinental Championship and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships weren't defended at Royal Rumble, but GUNTHER, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest didn't leave the Tampa Bay area without a fight. Both titles were successfully defended on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw" from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and while all the champions ultimately retained, both matches were extremely competitive.

To begin the night of title defenses, Balor and Priest took on DIY during "Raw's" commercial-free first hour. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano made a good showing for themselves, narrowly escaping numerous attempts by the Judgment Day members to end the fight quickly, including Priest sending Gargano into the announce desk face-first. Ciampa attempted to roll Priest up when he got back in the ring, but he kicked out and tagged in Balor. A Razor's Edge to Ciampa followed, with Balor delivering the Coup De Grace for the victory.

The New Day's feud with Imperium seemingly culminated with Kofi Kingston getting a shot at the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. GUNTHER started off the match hot and Kingston wasn't able to get much offense in during the first half of the match. He attempted to battle back with a knee to the champion's face, as well as sending him into the ring post and announce desk. At one point, Kingston flew from the ring barricade to the steel steps where GUNTHER was positioned in an attempt to take him out. After a flurry of offense from Kingston and several false finishes in the middle of the ring, GUNTHER hit a powerbomb and pinned Kingston for the win. Xavier Woods came out to check on Kingston following the match, but the team was beaten down by a returning Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser as GUNTHER looked on.