Nia Jax Opens Up About Her WWE Feud With Becky Lynch — Exclusive

WWE star Nia Jax has praised her long-time rival Becky Lynch, calling her one of the greatest in the women's division.

Jax punching Lynch in the face and breaking her nose prior to WWE's Survivor Series in 2018 was one of the most shocking moments in recent WWE history. It completely derailed plans at the time but put Lynch on a completely new pedestal, and that rivalry has recently been tapped into on "WWE Raw," with the two women competing in their first singles match against each other at the start of the year. While they might be bitter rivals, Jax admitted to Wrestling Inc. at the pre-Royal Rumble press junket that she's honored to face "The Man."

"Becky is one of the greatest that we've had in the women's division of all time," declared Jax. "So, being able to go head-to-head with her, plus calling back a story that happened to us five years ago, being able to recreate that for fans so they can see the intensity between us and how much it really still bothers us this far out. But it's great. I'm very lucky and blessed to be a part of it."

Jax has been involved in some memorable storylines, whether it was her angle against Alexa Bliss or her alliance with Shayna Bazler. She's put together some great work, but the WWE star believes her storyline with Lynch is up there as one of the best storylines of her career. She thinks they were married from the infamous punch, with WWE wasting little time reigniting that flame when Jax was brought back to the company.

"I think it's pretty incredible that we get to continue to tell the story and feed off of each other out there," Jax said. "So it's pretty cool. I mean, it's an honor to be ... She's a great, great character, and it's an honor to be able to feed off of her."

