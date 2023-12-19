First-Ever Becky Lynch Vs. Nia Jax Singles Match Announced For First WWE Raw Of 2024

In a showdown that's been brewing since November 2018, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch will finally square off one-on-one during "WWE Raw: Day 1" to kick off the new year.

Jax hit the ring on Monday's episode of "Raw" and quickly grabbed a microphone, seemingly ready to lay into Lynch after their recent interactions, but before Jax could utter a single word, "The Man's" music hit. Jax declared that she had more important things to deal with and was planning on announcing her entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, but Lynch said the fans didn't care about such an announcement. Nia returned fire, claiming that the two had never fought one-on-one because fans (and perhaps WWE itself) are afraid of what Jax would do to the 7-time women's champion, and when Lynch had enough, asking for a referee and a fight right then and there, Jax declined, saying she'd rather do it in her hometown of San Diego, California at "Day 1."

Claiming that Lynch would end up in the hospital thereafter, where her daughter would cry because "Mommy looked uglier than she usually does," Jax walked up the ramp. But Lynch wasn't having it, running at and launching herself onto the back of Jax before eating a right hand in return as officials broke up the scrum.