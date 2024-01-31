Gunther Reflects On Recent WWE Raw Interaction With Seth Rollins

Gunther's intentions to clash with Seth Rollins might just be one of the biggest feuds going into this year's WrestleMania and could result in one of them men walking away with both the WWE Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships. Gunther stated during a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio" that the battle for both belts has been a scenario he's dreamt about.

"I always thought that scenario would be interesting with me and Seth in there," Gunther said. The WWE star explained how he believes that things will ultimately go in his favor. "The Intercontinental Champion versus the World Heavyweight Champion. Actually, in that scenario it all works out how I would like it: I would be the only one able to walk out with both titles."

Additionally, he maintained that this is still just speculation, but that he loves how wrestling can be unpredictable. "But yeah, speculation is a great thing, I think," said the Intercontinental Champion. "Unpredictable this year, it is what makes this business exciting; nobody knows where it's going."

He noted how he's been rebuilding the legacy of the Intercontinental Championship longer than Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion. "I've been honored rebuilding or building the reputation of the title than him." Despite this, he still praised Rollins for establishing the new title. "It's a very difficult spot to be in, to be the first one to have the new established title when everyone relies on you to make it work, and I think he's done pretty well."

