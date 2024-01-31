Shayna Baszler On Ronda Rousey's Return To Ring, Motivation For Potential WWE Return

Ronda Rousey surprised the wrestling world back in November when she returned to the ring for a Wrestling Revolver show, which she then followed up by competing in a one-off match for Ring Of Honor as well. Both times she teamed up with Marina Shafir, and WWE star Shayna Baszler explained to Wrestling Inc. during the pre-Royal Rumble press junket that the connection to Shafir was a big part of that happening.

"She's loyal to her friends. Like, undyingly," said Baszler about Rousey.

Rousey is currently enjoying a break from wrestling as she aims to expand her family, and Baszler admitted she doesn't know what plans the former UFC and WWE champion has in the future.

"She doesn't know if she's going off, she doesn't know if she's coming back or not. She's taking some time either way and wanted to make sure if she doesn't come back to this, that she has a match with Marina. And so they've been friends longer than me and her have been friends, and it didn't matter the letters behind the event, she just wanted to have a match with her friend and that's what she did," said the WWE star.

Baszler vowed to get rid of Rousey from WWE, which she achieved after defeating her during Rousey's most recent match in WWE at SummerSlam last year. However, in the world of wrestling the phrase "never say never" is often popular. "If I know Ronda, she'll want to get her one up on me, so we'll see," Baszler said regarding Rousey potentially returning down the line.

However, that is something that might not be happening anytime soon as Rousey was recently vocal on X about Vince McMahon, stating that the former WWE CEO still has his fingers in the current product via Bruce Prichard, claiming that he is McMahon's avatar.