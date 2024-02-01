Ivy Nile Discusses Adjusting To Main Roster Life As Part Of WWE Raw Brand

Ivy Nile has been a part of the WWE main roster since November 2023, being called up to the "WWE Raw" brand from "WWE NXT" alongside her Diamond Mine stablemates The Creed Brothers. In the space of three months, she has already made Monday nights her home, challenged for the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, and even made her Royal Rumble debut where she lasted over 23 minutes in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.

Wrestling Inc's Kevin Tall managed to grab a word with Nile at the Royal Rumble media junket, where she was asked how she has adjusted to life on the main roster. "Yeah, I was in 'NXT' for a good four years, and going to 'Raw,' where you watch it every Monday and being on it is, yeah, it's incredible," Nile said. "Everything's an adjustment, anything that's new. The travel is new. In 'NXT,' we're local, so for 'Raw,' you travel and stuff, and working with people that I've never wrestled before, that's also a challenge. And the biggest superstars in the company, so it's definitely an adjustment."

Nile debuted in "NXT" on the same episode as The Creed Brothers back in 2021, replacing Tyler Rust in the Diamond Mine after he was released, and it seems that Nile and The Creeds are just as close off-camera as they are on-camera. "We entertain each other, we keep each other up," Nile said. "They're the ones that always want to push the boundaries to getting on the plane last minute, so that's not fun. But yeah, that's definitely my traveling buddies."

Julius and Brutus have also made an immediate impact on the "Raw" brand as they have already had a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, where they were eventually defeated by The Judgment Day in late 2023.

