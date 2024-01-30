WWE Star Becky Lynch Announces Promotional Tour Dates For Upcoming Book

While Becky Lynch is currently focusing on booking her place at WWE WrestleMania 40, she will also be embarking on a book tour in order to promote her upcoming autobiography, "Becky Lynch: The Man — Not Your Average Girl," which is set to release on March 26, with pre-orders available right now. Lynch announced the news on X by saying, "I can't wait to share my story, in person, when The Man's book tour comes around starting March 26th!"

I can't wait to share my story, in person, when The Man's book tour comes around starting March 26th! pic.twitter.com/th7atUuHOr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 29, 2024

The tour will commence on the day the book launches and will see Lynch appear in six different locations. Her autobiography is set to follow Lynch's journey in pro wrestling from her start all the way to headlining WrestleMania. Those who go to the tour will get to see Lynch herself as she discusses the book, with the following tour being confirmed:

March 26 at 123:00 PM ET: Barnes & Noble, Fifth Ave., New York, NY

March 27 at 6:00 PM ET: Bookends, Ridgewood, NJ

March 28 at 7:00 PM ET: Washington, DC

March 29 at 12:00 PM ET: RJ Julia Booksellers, Madison, CT

April 2 at 6:00 PM ET: Barnes & Noble, Philadelphia, PA

April 13 at 2:00 PM PT: Barnes & Noble, The Grove, Los Angeles, CA

While there are no non-American dates confirmed at this point, the April 2 date might open up the opportunity for more worldwide fans to hear from Lynch about the book, as it is taking place at the start of WrestleMania week in Philadelphia.