WWE Star Becky Lynch Has 'Big Time News' About Her Book

Next year, WWE star Becky Lynch is set to release her first book, titled "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." After announcing a few months ago that the memoir will hit shelves in March, Lynch took to social media platform X today with another big reveal regarding the book.

"'Big Time' Becky Lynch coming at you with some big time news," Lynch said. "Some people have been asked me [if I am] going to be doing autographed copies, and I'm here to tell you: yes, I am."

Lynch stated that autographed copies of the upcoming release can be pre-ordered through Premiere Collectibles. Using her real name, Rebecca Quin, Lynch is listed as the sole author of the title, which is set to release on March 24. Based on the description, the memoir will cover Lynch's early days in wrestling through her rise to the top of WWE. Speaking about the experience in recent months, Lynch stated that writing the book helped her to reflect on her past, including times when she could have been a little nicer or more humble.

Right now, Lynch is embroiled in a feud with Nia Jax on "WWE Raw." Jax was an integral part of Lynch's rise in popularity when she accidentally broke Lynch's nose during the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series, but was released by WWE before the two could ever lock up one-on-one. The image of a bloody-faced Lynch became almost instantly iconic, and despite having to be removed from the Survivor Series match, she quickly catapulted into greater fame. Since then, Lynch has remained one of the top stars in WWE, competing in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.