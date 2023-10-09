WWE's Becky Lynch Announces Street Date, Presale Of Memoir

Becky Lynch can now add the role of author to her already impressive resume. In addition to her various championships, including her current reign as "NXT" Women's Champion, Lynch will now have a memoir under her belt. Lynch shared the news of her autobiography's release via X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, revealing the book — "Becky Lynch: The Man, Not Your Average Average Girl" — will be released next year on March 26. Additionally, various retailers are already taken presale orders for it.

🚨 LIFE NEWS 🚨 Iâ€™m proud to announce that after some time collecting my thoughts and putting pen to paper, you can now pre-order your copy of Becky Lynch: The Man RIGHT NOW wherever you purchase your books! Pre-order links in bio! pic.twitter.com/AqaIBggryr — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2023

Her account will track both Lynch's life and career dating back to her early days wrestling in Ireland through her rise to fame within WWE. Lynch previously revealed she was using time when she was away from WWE with an injury in 2022 to finish writing the project she had been working on for quite some time — over the course of several years.

In April, Lynch revealed the book was in the process of being edited. She also spoke about the writing process and how she loved getting her thoughts, ideas, and memories on paper. Lynch said her favorite part of the experience was being able to write for herself — with no public judgment — as well as being able to look back on events from her life from a different perspective.

While it'll be several months before the book hits shelves, Lynch has more immediate problems to concern herself with. After having to delay her defense of the "NXT" Women's Championship against Tegan Nox last week on "WWE Raw" as a result of some stitches, she is once again slated to face Nox on tonight's show.