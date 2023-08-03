Writing A Book Helped WWE's Becky Lynch Realize When 'She Was The A**hole'

There's not much Becky Lynch hasn't done during her surefire Hall of Fame career. She was one of the first women to ever main event a WrestleMania, is a multi-time WWE Women's Champion, and arguably the biggest women's star in the history of WWE. And now she's even found some time to become an author, as she works on her autobiography which details her life and her career.

Lynch sat down with "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" recently and discussed the process of writing, revealing she took a writing course after starting on the book, and that she's now deep into the editing process. But while Lynch has enjoyed all the aspects of it, the biggest thing she's taken away from writing the book is that it forced her to look back on events of her life from a different perspective.

"I think it [writing] forces you to look at the areas because we all think of ourselves as the hero of our own story," Lynch said. "And at some point, you look at yourself and you go 'Oh no, I was the a**hole. I was the a**hole.' So things like that, where you have to be really honest with yourself, is quite humbling.

"But I did love the writing process, especially the early writing process, where it was just a brain dump. Where it was a pure, 'Let me get all of my thoughts, all of my ideas, all of my memories, down on paper. Let me just write without the moral police being on my shoulder, without the public judgment on my shoulder. Let me just write, let me just write for me.' I found that experience to be my favorite part."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription