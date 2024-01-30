Tommy Dreamer Assesses Cody Rhodes' Accomplishment At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Cody Rhodes made history last weekend, eliminating CM Punk to win his second WWE Royal Rumble match, including last year's. While a slew of injuries have thrust the WWE WrestleMania 40 card into some chaos, whatever else happens, Rhodes will have a title shot at the event. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer offered a reaction to Rhodes' win and what it does for his career.

"Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and Cody Rhodes are the only men to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles," Dreamer said. "That's an elite list right there. ... He's a made man now."

Dreamer pointed out that it's been more than 25 years since anyone has accomplished what Rhodes did at the WWE Royal Rumble. If nothing else, it shows that the company has a great deal of confidence in Rhodes and his future within WWE. Now that the Rumble is out of the way, it's time for Rhodes to start looking toward the next chapter.

"The place went nuts," Dreamer continued. "And what did he do, besides point to the sign? Besides giving a nice little shout-out to Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? He pointed right at Roman Reigns."

Though Rhodes pointed toward Reigns on Saturday, last night's "WWE Raw" indicated that plans may not yet be set in stone, likely due to recent injuries to CM Punk and others. Still, with the amount of build-up to a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns, it's hard to imagine WWE deciding to opt for a fourth Rhodes-Rollins matchup, de-railing the "story" Rhodes has pledged to finish. As always, the WrestleMania picture should continue to become clear as the weeks progress.