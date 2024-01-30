Pat McAfee Admits He Had No Idea Who This WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Participant Was

Pat McAfee returned to WWE this past weekend at the Royal Rumble, joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary and briefly participating in the men's over-the-top-rope elimination match as entrant #22. On his "Pat McAfee Show," the former NFL player admitted he didn't know some of the entrants in the women's Royal Rumble match, including one who made her WWE debut.

"There were some people that came out; I had no idea who they were," McAfee said. "I had no clue. I was looking over at the trons, and I'm like, 'What's the name here? What's the name here?' And [Michael] Cole and Corey [Graves] are like, 'Oh my!' And I'm like, 'Oh yeah. Oh my. Oh yeah.' ... Jordynne Grace. I had no clue who that was. As I was going through Gorilla to get up and out ... I see her, and I'm like, because she had a title around her and she was facing away, I'm like, 'Holy f**k. Who is jocked, absolutely jocked?' Then I come out there, and they're like, 'TNA Knockouts Champion.' It's like, 'Holy s**t.'"

Grace, who is contracted to TNA and the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion, entered the women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. It was the second time in history that a TNA-contracted wrestler entered the women's Rumble, with then-Knockouts Champion Mickie James participating in 2022. During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque thanked TNA for allowing Grace to appear and described her performance as "spectacular."

