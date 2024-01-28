Triple H Comments On Naomi, Jordynne Grace And Other WWE Royal Rumble Surprises

WWE's 2024 Women's Royal Rumble featured several surprises, including the returns of Liv Morgan and Naomi, the in-ring debut of Jade Cargill, and a forbidden door appearance from TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. After the action concluded, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed these surprises at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, heaping praise for all the performers involved in making them happen.

"The return of Naomi, I just want to tell her welcome home. It's been a long time coming. Happy to have you back," Levesque said in reference to the resurgence of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi, who previously walked out of the company in May 2022.

Regarding the return of Liv Morgan, Levesque noted that he was delighted to see Morgan bring her energy back into the WWE locker room. The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion was written off WWE programming in July 2023 after reportedly sustaining a second shoulder injury.

Another unexpected moment saw TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace enter the Women's Royal Rumble two years after Mickie James appeared in the 2022 iteration with the same title. "I want to thank [TNA] for allowing [Jordynne] to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She's an amazing talent," Levesque said. "It's exciting to just be able to branch out. I'm not going to use all the cliched terms about what door people go through or anything like that because it's stupid and silly, but partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime, [and] I'm glad she had that opportunity. It's well deserved. She's an incredible talent."

In analyzing the WWE in-ring debut of Jade Cargill, Levesque applauded her for making a big impact in the match, alluding to Cargill's feat of eliminating the likes of Nia Jax, Naomi, and Becky Lynch. According to Levesque, Cargill also has an "aura" about her that he believes will lead her down a bright path in WWE.

