Mark Henry & Mickie James Share Excitement For Bayley's Win At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

As the winner of this year's WWE women's Royal Rumble, Bayley has a guaranteed world title match for this year's "WrestleMania," where she might just walk away with championship gold. Mickie James and Mark Henry recently reviewed the "Rumble" on "Busted Open Radio," and expressed what they thought of Bayley's win. According to James, the women's Royal Rumble was the match of the night for her, especially with Naomi returning to WWE.

"For me, obviously, I was looking forward to it but I thought it was probably match of the night for so many reasons because of the surprises, because of Trinity coming back home." Continuing, she also named Bayley's performance as one of her high points, and that she's always been a fan of the star. "I think Bayley is one of my favorite female wrestlers ever, she's so good. And if you think about all the things she has done and all the moments that she's had, I think that she goes underappreciated in the fan's eyes and sometimes in the office's eyes."

Henry also shared his reaction to Bayley's victory, and boldly claimed that the women's locker room likely agrees with him. "I'm so happy to see Bayley get the respect and shine that she deserves. If you polled all the women at WWE and asked who did they look at as the best wrestler, Bayley would be in the top three for every one of them." Lastly, James expressed how she had no idea who would win in the end, but that she was rooting for Bayley. "I think I was pulling for Bayley, and also that she was in there for so long, like 63 minutes?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.