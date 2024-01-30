Video: GUNTHER Shares Thoughts On Kofi Kingston Match From WWE Raw

GUNTHER's historic reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion continues on after a successful title defense against The New Day's Kofi Kingston. The match, which took place on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," saw Kingston put up a valiant performance against "The Ring General," nailing him with several of his best moves. In the end, though, it wasn't enough to overcome GUNTHER's massive finishing powerbomb.

"Listen to this. Kofi fought hard. Kofi fought with courage," GUNTHER said in a post-match promo (via X). "[The] only issue is nobody's perfect – but I'm damn close. I will forever be the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time." While GUNTHER applauds Kingston for his efforts, it didn't stop his Imperium stablemates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, from unleashing a brutal attack on Kingston and Xavier Woods after the match.

Monday's "Raw" marked Kingston's first televised Intercontinental Championship match in nearly a decade, with his previous title shot coming in the form of a battle royal at WWE Battleground in July 2014. In the months following, Kingston began focusing on expanding his resume in the tag team division as he, Woods, and Big E bonded together to start The New Day.

Through various injuries, including the ongoing one to Big E's neck, Woods and Kingston were given the opportunity to partake in more singles competition throughout 2023 and early 2024. Last year, Woods challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship, but much like his New Day stablemate, Woods' hopes of capturing singles gold were squandered. Meanwhile, GUNTHER shows no signs of loosening his grip around the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon.