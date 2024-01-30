Pat McAfee Claims He Didn't Know About Being Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match included a few surprises, such as the return of Andrade and an unexpected entry made by Pat McAfee, who was serving as the event's special guest commentator. Entering the field from the number 22 position, McAfee was immediately stared down by former "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. Not wanting to tempt his fate by tangling up with them, McAfee opted to quickly eliminate himself from the match.

On a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," McAfee claimed that his Royal Rumble appearance wasn't just a surprise to the WWE Universe, but also to himself. "I got called into the match. I didn't know I was going to go in there," McAfee said. "When I entered the ring, there was a seven-foot-three [Omos] staring at me and then an ex-Baltimore Raven [Bron Breakker], a man that radiates intensity staring me down. They were about to kill me, and in my pythons, I went ahead and just eliminated myself, because who would I be to take a main event spot at WrestleMania? If I get in there, and I start heating, start hitting the ropes [with] that seven-foot-three guy, hitting him in the butt and I knock him out, and then Bron Breakker, I get a good shot on him and then Cody Rhodes, then I'm taking somebody's spot at WrestleMania. I'd be an a**hole. I don't want to do that, so I just eliminate myself. I had a great night down there in St. Pete. A lot of people are calling me a coward, and that's absolutely warranted."

Following his 38-second stint in the Men's Royal Rumble, McAfee headed to the site of "WWE Raw," where he was announced as Michael Cole's new commentary partner for the red brand in place of Wade Barrett. As of now, it remains to be seen if Barrett will be moved to "SmackDown" to fill the void left by the recently-released Kevin Patrick.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.