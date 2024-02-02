Ivy Nile Assesses WWE Women's Roster For Potential Tag Partners, WarGames Team

As the newest member of the "WWE Raw" women's division, Ivy Nile looks forward to taking on new opponents and new challenges. Along the ride, Nile is also eager to find more allies in the locker room. During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. at WWE's Royal Rumble 2024 media junket, Nile revealed some of the competitors she could see herself forming a potential tag team with in the future.

"Definitely Maxxine [Dupri]. That's my girl. Strong allies with her, but I would love to team up with Shayna [Baszler] maybe one day. I think we can do some pretty cool stuff as MMA and jiu-jitsu people, so yeah, that'd be my pick," Nile said. Given Baszler's similar background in MMA and impressive resume in WWE, Nile believes the two would work well as both tag partners and opponents.

Should she need to expand her reach for an occasion such as a WarGames match, Nile now has a vision set in place for the lineup of her team — one that includes Baszler and three more of WWE's strongest women. "War Games team? So I would pick Shayna, I'd pick Zoey Stark. Me and Rhea [Ripley] have had our tussles, but I think she's one of the best women's wrestlers in any roster, so I'd have to pick her [too]." In addition to Baszler, Stark, and Ripley, Nile has also reserved a spot for former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who currently holds a 2-1 record in WarGames matches.

