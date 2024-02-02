Jade Cargill Discusses Getting Her Start In AEW, Lofty WWE Ambitions

Jade Cargill finally made her presence known in WWE during the women's Royal Rumble match, putting the locker room on notice with her performance. She was given a big reaction from the live crowd in Tropicana Field, likely due to the groundwork she put in during her time in AEW, and Cargill believes she couldn't have had a better start than what her former company provided.

"I think that the veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE," Cargill told Denise Salcedo. "I got a great experience there being thrown in the water and being able to swim and survive, it prepared me for the big stage that WWE has, and the locker room, the phenomenal staff that WWE has. They have a front office like no other, I'm just excited to be here."

Cargill managed to last until the final three in her debut match during an impressive performance that included eliminating Nia Jax. However, she's already focused on what comes next, with the former AEW TBS Champion having aspirations of being a WWE Hall Of Famer by the time her career is done.

"Being a legend, because it's going to happen," Cargill said when asked what she's looking forward to doing. "Obviously, I have to put in the steps and put in the work, and put my head down, and continue to be hungry and respectful."

