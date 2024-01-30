Mickie James Weighs In On Jade Cargill's In-Ring Debut At The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill has been praised almost across the board for the potential she has to be a major star. While her AEW booking ended up falling flat, according to Mickie James on "Busted Open Radio," WWE showcased her debut correctly during the Royal Rumble. James declared that her favorite part about the Rumble was Liv Morgan's return and that she was the one to eliminate Cargill.

"I honestly thought, once I saw Jade, oh she might win it, 'cause she's debuting, first time we're seeing her in the ring. And I thought that was an awesome moment for Liv to be the one to eliminate her, 'cause then obviously that spills into a story element there." Following this, James explained that Cargill had a difficult debut due to it being at a PLE as large as the Rumble, but that she ultimately pulled it off. "I thought she killed it. Two eliminations right off the bat, you know what I mean?" Additionally, she noted that fans responded positively when Cargill faced Bianca Belair and that there is definitely room for a story there.

Mark Henry also added that he's proud of Cargill, and that he didn't predict WWE's handling of her, but that he was happy. Lastly, James also expressed how impressed she is with Cargill as a performer. "I think it's just the beginning for her. She's just got star written all over her, she's just money." James also expanded on why she thinks Morgan eliminating Cargill was good for both stars. "I love the fact that Liv was the one to eliminate her because that was an upset and it was a good thing for Liv because Liv just came back and that gave Jade an out because WrestleMania is huge too."

