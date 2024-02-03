Booker T Likes This AEW Star's Gimmick, Calls It 'Different'

Current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm has been regarded by many as one of the finest female wrestlers of her generation, but she has only recently discovered that she is "Timeless." This part of her personality has led to her getting her own butler in Lutha, a loyal follower in Mariah May, and a place at the top of the AEW's women's division.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T admitted on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that he is a fan of Storm's current gimmick. "I like it, it's different," Booker said. "What I like about it — you could have all the hardcore matches you want to have, you can have all the spots, jumping over the top rope, but there's always a spot on the show for entertainment, and that's what she's doing right now. Toni Storm might be doing her best work, she might be more over than she's ever been, and it's not because of any one of her matches."

He speculated that Storm might have questioned herself why it took so long for her to discover such a unique character, before explaining that the persona is good as it was developed naturally in the ring.

"When you do find your peak as a character, you normally find your peak in the ring at the same time," Booker said. "You're figuring it out, you're working the character, [as] opposed to just working the match. Everything feels a certain way because you're creating, [as] opposed to just going out there and performing."

Storm currently has her hands full with AEW's newest signing Deonna Purrazzo, who has a long history with the current champion.

