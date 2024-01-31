Booker T Reacts To Cody Rhodes Winning 2024's WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE legend Booker T feels that it was the right call for Cody Rhodes to become the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner. He also discussed if Rhodes' story is close to completion.

"I like Cody winning [the Royal Rumble]," declared Booker T on his "Hall of Fame" show. "I see Cody in a really, really good position. Cody's been working really, really hard, and the hardest part is getting through that 365-day schedule. The hardest part to get through that schedule with all the other obligations you got going on, outside of showing up to perform inside that squared circle. It's a taxing grind. I always say guys that can make that trek, the 364 days to that next WrestleMania, those are the iron men in this wrestling business."

He suggested that Rhodes has built himself well over the last few years, and feels he is a dependable and trustworthy figure in the eyes of WWE to be positioned as the top guy.

"And for Cody to jump right in there, coming off the indie scene, then going into AEW, and then coming into WWE, his motor is hot. He's ready to run. I always talk about that guy that you can trust being at the top of the card. You got to be able to trust him, you got to be able to rely on him, he's got to be dependable all the time and that's Cody Rhodes," said the "WWE NXT" commentator.

Booker T also discussed if "The American Nightmare" could "finish the story" later this year at WrestleMania 40.