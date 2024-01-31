Booker T Reacts To Cody Rhodes Winning 2024's WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match
WWE legend Booker T feels that it was the right call for Cody Rhodes to become the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner. He also discussed if Rhodes' story is close to completion.
"I like Cody winning [the Royal Rumble]," declared Booker T on his "Hall of Fame" show. "I see Cody in a really, really good position. Cody's been working really, really hard, and the hardest part is getting through that 365-day schedule. The hardest part to get through that schedule with all the other obligations you got going on, outside of showing up to perform inside that squared circle. It's a taxing grind. I always say guys that can make that trek, the 364 days to that next WrestleMania, those are the iron men in this wrestling business."
He suggested that Rhodes has built himself well over the last few years, and feels he is a dependable and trustworthy figure in the eyes of WWE to be positioned as the top guy.
"And for Cody to jump right in there, coming off the indie scene, then going into AEW, and then coming into WWE, his motor is hot. He's ready to run. I always talk about that guy that you can trust being at the top of the card. You got to be able to trust him, you got to be able to rely on him, he's got to be dependable all the time and that's Cody Rhodes," said the "WWE NXT" commentator.
Booker T also discussed if "The American Nightmare" could "finish the story" later this year at WrestleMania 40.
Booker T: Cinderella story is almost complete
Later on the show, Booker T discussed how it was the right decision for Roman Reigns to retain the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He feels that Rhodes has done good work over the last year, which has helped him solidify his position in WWE as one of the top guys.
"People asked me last year if it was the wrong call and I go, 'No, man.' I really didn't think it was the wrong call at all just because I felt like Cody wasn't going anywhere," he said. "This year has done Cody a whole lot of good. I think he's gotten a chance to really, really solidify himself throughout this whole year. Talk about the matches with Brock Lesnar. Stuff like that ... [he] wouldn't have been able to do that kind of stuff properly if he had won the title [at WrestleMania 39]. There's no way those matches couldn't have been the same."
Booker T thinks that Rhodes could win the world title later this year at WrestleMania 40 and finish his story as the story has almost come to completion.
"So, for me, I think the Cinderella story is almost complete," said Booker T.
Rhodes will likely announce his WrestleMania 40 opponent on the "WWE SmackDown" after Royal Rumble later this week.