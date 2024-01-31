Booker T Doesn't Like This Prospective Title Scenario In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not in favor of World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins defending his title against Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins and Gunther teased a potential match between each other on the January 22 episode of "WWE Raw," which is not something Booker T wants to see. He explained on his "Hall of Fame" show that a potential title vs. title match would rob other stars of being on the WrestleMania card.

"I'm not into this title for title. It just doesn't make any sense. It just books yourself in a corner. You ain't got as much play as far as with the show. You want everybody to be able to get a piece of the action. If we do something like that you're gonna book yourself in a corner just like we did with Roman," said Booker T.

The WWE legend argued that Gunther, who is the current Intercontinental Champion, doesn't need the World Heavyweight Championship right now, as he has already established himself.

"I don't like booking the show or anything but I just don't think Gunther needs the rub right now. He has established himself so well with the Intercontinental Championship, he doesn't need the world title right now," argued Booker T. "Whoever gets that spot, they're going to be getting a rub and you got to make sure you do that right because, like I said, doing with Gunther, you're doing it with a made man already."

Booker T thinks that CM Punk's injury allows another WWE star to get the rub with the World Heavyweight Championship around their waist, and believes there are several talented stars who could benefit from a world title reign. With men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes setting his sights on WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Punk's injury, it remains to be seen who will step up and face Rollins at "The Show of Shows" later this year.