WWE's Xavier Woods Shares Sweepstakes Details, How Fans Can Win Official Slim Jim Car

Heading into Saturday's Royal Rumble event, it emerged that one of WWE's key sponsors, Slim Jim, had paused their partnership with the TKO-owned promotion following a new lawsuit against Vince McMahon. However, after McMahon resigned from TKO, Slim Jim opted to resume their dealings with WWE, just in time for the Rumble. Now, the snack brand has launched a huge sweepstakes, with the winner receiving a Slim Jim car, a trip to WrestleMania 40, and $75,000. The New Day's Xavier Woods explained how fans could enter the competition on social media.

"WIN the official SlimJim car+a trip for 2 to WrestleManiaXL+$75k," Woods wrote on X. "Follow @wwe & @SlimJim & post showing your WWE fan passion using #WWExSlimJimCarSweepstakes or at http://wwe.com/slimjimcarsweeps... to enter (& for official rules). No Purch. Nec,48 US(no AK/HI)& 21+ only Ends 3/5/24 #ad." Additionally, Woods posted a promotional clip of him and Kingston standing next to the Slim Jim car, arguing about who owned the vehicle. LA Knight then emerged from the car and explained how fans could enter the sweepstakes. Woods and Kingston ended up fighting over entering the competition on a cell phone.

WIN the official SlimJim car+a trip for 2 to WrestleManiaXL+$75k. Follow @wwe & @SlimJim & post showing your WWE fan passion using #WWExSlimJimCarSweepstakes or at https://t.co/y5VvZ3TRjI to enter (& for official rules). No Purch. Nec,48 US(no AK/HI)& 21+ only Ends 3/5/24 #ad pic.twitter.com/44K0AcshD0 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 30, 2024

To be in with a shot of winning the WWE x Slim Jim Car Sweepstakes, individuals need to register at wwe.com/slimjimcarsweeps, follow WWE and Slim Jim on X, and then tweet a message that shows how much of a passionate WWE fan they are along with the hashtag #wwexslimjimcarsweepstakes. Notably, the competition is only open to legal residents of the United States, except those in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Fans must also be 21 and over.