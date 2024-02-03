AEW Star Dustin Rhodes Explains How His Approach To Wrestling Has Changed With Age

While Dustin Rhodes is slowing down in his career as he enters his mid-50s, "The Natural" has remained a reliable performer for AEW when called upon. That was exemplified best over the last month when he stepped in at the last moment for Keith Lee to take on Swerve Strickland at AEW Worlds End, and two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," when he challenged Christian Cage for the AEW TNT Championship in a well-received bout.

Speaking with "Denise Salcedo" about his state of mind this far into his career, Rhodes admitted he gets more nervous now than before. But the pressure Rhodes feels has less to do with proving critics wrong, and more about showing himself that he's still able to perform to his standard.

"I don't think I really need to prove myself anymore, but I think it's just an internal thing that I need to prove to myself 'Hey, I can still go out there and do this,'" Rhodes said. "But as far as proving to anybody else, I believe people know how good I am and that I can go out there and wrestle circles around some of the youngins, even still today.

We have some incredible talent, and I'm just trying to keep up. I'm just trying to keep, in a word, young, right? And it's really difficult when you're 54, almost 55. But you just throw in a couple of new things, by evolving your characters or changing things up every once in a while. I'm good with that, and that gives me a little more life, it gives me a little longer to kind of enjoy it, before I need to switch it up again."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription