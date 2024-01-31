Kevin Nash Talks How Rock Joining TKO Board Affects Potential WWE WrestleMania Matches

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was recently announced as the latest TKO Board of Directors member after WWE secured a 10-billion dollar deal with Netflix. However, not too long ago, Johnson returned to WWE as "The Rock" and seemingly planted seeds for a rivalry with Roman Reigns. According to Kevin Nash on "Kliq This," Johnson's board membership could bring about issues.

When asked by his co-host why he hasn't attempted to get a seat on the TKO Board of Directors, Nash explained it isn't something he has the time to commit to at this stage of his life. "I try to explain this to people, that is a commitment, and the last thing I want in my life is — you know, God bless Dwyane, I think he got $30 million in stock options."

Nash continued, bringing up the rumors of a feud between Johnson and Reigns, and jokingly suggested that Rock now has a one-up on "The Tribal Chief" if their feud goes forward. "But with that comes everything else ... From a standpoint of WrestleMania, is it actually fair for somebody in the board to be going after the World Title? In sports entertainment? I think he can have the one up on Roman Reigns now." It remains to be seen if Reigns and Johnson end up clashing at WrestleMania this year, or perhaps at another PLE. According to a report from "Wrestling Observer Radio," plans are for Cody Rhodes to clash with Reigns at WrestleMania instead, and Johnson will not be involved in their feud at all.

