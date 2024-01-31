Bianca Belair On Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania With Husband Montez Ford Not On Card

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's "Love & WWE" reality show is set to premiere next month. At the moment, the couple is making numerous media appearances to promote the show, including one on "The MMA Hour," where "The EST" spoke about headlining WrestleMania while her husband was left off the card.

"People don't know this, but WrestleMania 37, he was supposed to have a WrestleMania match," Belair said. "He had gear made. He had family coming. And, you know, things change all the time. His match ended up getting moved to the night before on 'SmackDown,' and he had every right to feel devastated and be down. He could have walked around like he had a cloud over his head, but that very next day I was main-eventing WrestleMania. And that's the balance that we have, and it can be hard sometimes to do that, but that's the balance where he chose to be a husband that night and be happy for me, and proud of me, and celebrate me instead of being a worker and being frustrated by his situation."

The bout Belair claims was moved from the WrestleMania 37 card to "WWE SmackDown" was the four-way match for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship between then-reigning champions The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode), Chad Gable and Otis, the Street Profits (Ford and Angelo Dawkins), and the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik). That title clash took place inside the Thunderdome during the pandemic era. Belair's WrestleMania match, however, occurred on the first evening of the two-night event in front of a limited audience at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner ultimately defeated Sasha Banks in the main event to win the "SmackDown" Women's Championship; Ford celebrated with Belair in the ring after the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The MMA Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.