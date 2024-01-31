Tommy Dreamer Explains Why Roman Reigns Is Still The Face Of WWE

While Seth Rollins would like to have a say on it, Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble victory last Saturday seemed to once again put him on a collision course with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who defeated Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year. And with the chance to avenge his loss to Reigns perhaps in the cards this year, it once again has fans and pundits asking the question of whether Rhodes is ready to take the next step and supplant Reigns, not only as champion but as the face of WWE.

That opinion is not one shared by Tommy Dreamer. While discussing a potential Rhodes-Reigns rematch during the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer made the case for why the "head of the table" is still the top dog in WWE's hierarchy. In doing so, Dreamer also appeared to lay groundwork regarding why Reigns could beat Rhodes again, should Rhodes choose him over Rollins for his WrestleMania opponent.

"Honestly, I feel, still, [that] Roman is the face of the WWE," Dreamer said. "I was talking about his drawing power, I was talking about the interest. I don't care that he defends it, and they even said it on commentary. 'You people complain that he only defends it once a month or only on PLEs.' Well, somebody beat him. His performance at the Royal Rumble was great, and for a guy who does not wrestle that much, he still goes out there and crushes it."

