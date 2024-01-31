Logan Paul: 'I Could Be The Next Roman Reigns' After Title Defense At WWE Royal Rumble

Despite still being seen as a novice by some, Logan Paul is still the WWE United States Champion after his match with Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Paul hadn't performed in the ring since defeating Rey Mysterio for the title at Crown Jewel in November 2023, and even though he didn't leave Tropicana Field with a clean victory over the former Universal Champion, he did leave with his title.

After making fun of him on WWE TV and on social media, Paul opened up about his match with Owens on "Impaulsive," and admitted he might have overlooked his opponent. "He's ruthless man I'll be honest with you," Paul said. "He's good, he's very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things, the 'Humpty Dumpty of WWE,' Called him a 40-year old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him and I'm in a little bit of pain."

Someone else who retained their title at the Royal Rumble was Roman Reigns, who defeated Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles to keep hold of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Hoping to follow in "The Tribal Chief"s footsteps, Paul wants to take his reign one match at a time in the hopes of potentially being on Reigns' level. "I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE, and that's all it takes, title defense at a time." Who knows? With this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns." Reigns has already defeated Paul in WWE, retaining his title at Crown Jewel 2022 in a match that many saw as the turning point for Paul when it came to taking his WWE career more seriously.

