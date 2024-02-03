Bianca Belair Opens Up About Initial Reticence To Do Reality Show Love & WWE

Fans are currently excited about the upcoming reality series, "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez," which begins airing on Hulu this Friday, giving a glimpse into the lives of the popular WWE couple. However, the show almost didn't come to be as the "EST Of WWE" admits she's always been the type of person to say, "I will never do reality TV."

"I don't fit for reality TV, I will never do that, never, never," Belair told "The MMA Hour" about her previous mindset. "But then I learned to never say never because they presented us with the opportunity and I'll be honest, we both jumped at it, we were like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' I think we just saw it as an opportunity to show the WWE Universe who we are, not just in the ring, but outside the ring." While it remains to be seen how popular the show becomes, a second season is something Belair is open to being involved in down the line. However, one thing Belair's not sure about is if she'd be open to filming on the 'Road to WrestleMania' once again as they did previously.

"I ended up being so sick around WrestleMania time, it was a lot. It's already hectic and then adding on a reality TV show and trying to film it," she said. "I was champion too, so I was traveling and doing appearances and I was doing so much to the point where the camera almost couldn't even capture how busy everything was because they couldn't just keep following us around everywhere. But, it was a great experience, it was amazing, but it was tough doing it on the Road to WrestleMania."

