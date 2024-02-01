Bayley Campaigning For This Band To Perform At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Bayley has once again advocated for rock band Paramore to play her to the ring later this year at WrestleMania.

The "WWE SmackDown" star recently punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40 by winning the women's Royal Rumble match. While she hasn't yet decided whom she wants to face at "The Show of Shows," she wants Paramore, whose songs she has previously wanted as her theme song, to play her entrance theme in her world title match. Bayley on X used the "ParamoreforMania" hashtag to once again ask for the band to play her out.

She had previously requested a collaboration with the band to create a new theme music ahead of her return to the ring in 2022. Bayley had also asked permission from Paramore singer Hayley Williams to use the band's "Simmer" song for her entrance at WrestleMania 37, and was granted the request by Williams. Unfortunately, Bayley was not on the card at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, while she suffered an injury that kept her out of WrestleMania 38 the following year.

On the "WWE Raw" after Royal Rumble, Bayley announced that she will reveal the world champion she wants to face at WrestleMania 40 on this week's "WWE SmackDown." The women's Royal Rumble winner was confronted by Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the red brand, before Nia Jax assaulted Ripley.