Big E Discusses Not Being Involved In WWE Royal Rumble 2024

If there is one person WWE fans would love to see get back in the ring at some point, it's Big E. The former WWE Champion has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," with doctors telling him in August 2023 that his in-ring career might be over.

However, that hasn't stopped him from being around the WWE world, and he opened up about being more of a supporter than a performer to Denise Salcedo at the WWE Royal Rumble media junket. "As performers, we're so often in the mold of 'what's next?," Big E said. "We always thinking about our career, but the nice thing is since I've been out, I've been able to sit back and be a fan of people and see the lay of the land." Big E noted that one of the most rewarding things about being on the sidelines is he gets to be excited for a lot of people, citing Jade Cargill and Liv Morgan as particular examples.

The New Day member admitted it didn't feel weird being around the Royal Rumble festivities, as he took more enjoyment from reuniting with people he hasn't seen in a while. "I'm not on the road regularly so a lot of the people that I've known for quite some time I don't get to see all the time," Big E said. "It's just nice and especially for big events like this, for WrestleMania, when you see so many people you haven't seen in so long, it's just nice. We are, in many ways, a big traveling circus." Big E remarked that having such a big reunion with people just minutes from where he lives was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

